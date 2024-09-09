Akshay Kumar's Birthday Treat <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> - A Reunion With Priyadarshan After 14 Years

It's Akshay Kumar's birthday and fans can expect a new film announcement. Akshay Kumar didn't disappoint fans either and came up with a new horror comedy. Akshay Kumar is set to return to the big screen in the direction of Priyadarshan after 14 years. The film is titled Bhooth Bangla and the actor also revealed the first look from the film. In the poster, Akshay Kumar can be seen posing with a bowl of milk as a black cat stands on his shoulder. Intriguing music plays in the background building an eerie atmosphere. Sharing the motion poster, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of 'Bhooth Bangla'! I'm beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming... can't wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic!" The film will be jointly produced by Akshay Kumar's production house and Ektaa Kapoor's production house.

Akshay Kumar has a number of films in hand. He was seen in a cameo role in Stree 2 and the film hinted at his comeback in the next installment. In a conversation with ANI, the film's director Amar Kaushik revealed whether the third part of the franchise is in the works. He said, "I think it (Stree 2) was made in six years from the first (film). However, it won't take six years; it will take at least three years." When asked about Akshay Kumar's presence in Stree 3, the director said, "It depends on the script. If the story demanded, he (Akshay Kumar) would be seen. Otherwise, he won't get it."

Akshay Kumar was last seen in Khel Khel Mein. The film also featured Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk and Fardeen Khan in key roles. The movie clashed at the box office with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa.

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan earlier worked in films like Hera Pheri, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Garam Masala, De Dana Dan, to name a few.