Akshay Kumar's "Hint At Something Special" Announcement Is Keeping The Internet Busy. Any Guesses?

Akshay Kumar appears to be gearing up for a new project. On Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor shared a video on Instagram teasing the film's announcement, which will be made on his 57th birthday, September 9. The clip features a metallic face set against a backdrop of regal red cloth. The note attached to the post read, "Ganpati Bappa Morya! What could be better than a day like today to hint at something special coming your way? The reveal is set for my birthday. Stay tuned!"

The cryptic post has sparked several speculations about Akshay Kumar's upcoming film. While some have guessed it might be a sequel to Chandni Chowk To China, others have predicted it could be Tumbaad 2. Some fans hope the film will involve Akshay's return to the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise. Many also speculated that it could be his much-awaited collaboration with director Priyadarshan. The actor-director duo is a fan favourite for their previous comedy hits, including Khatta Meetha, De Dana Dan, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Bhagam Bhag

See the post here:

Commenting on this, the director of Akshay's recent films, Khel Khel Mein director Mudassar Aziz, expressed confidence that the star will “find his way” soon. "I am too junior in the film journey to make a comment on someone as large as Akshay Kumar. He has 33 years of entertainment behind him. He steps out every day in order to prove his mettle, and his stardom. He has a very thinking mind. He takes a lot of things into account, so it is not like he is not solving the Rubik's cube in his own mind. I am sure he is. Which is why I say that form is temporary but class is permanent,” he told The Indian Express.

Khel Khel Mein hit the big screens on August 15. The film also featured Vaani Kapoor, Taapsee Pannu, Aditya Seal, Ammy Virk and Fardeen Khan in key roles. The movie clashed at the box office with Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor's Stree 2 and John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh's Vedaa.

Akshay Kumar will next be seen in several projects, including Sky Force, Jolly LLB 3, and Welcome to the Jungle.

