Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Song Arey Pyaar Kar Le: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendre Kumar, Neena Gupta And Gajraj Rao's Disco Dance Will Give You Retro Vibes

The third track from Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan dropped on the Internet on Monday and it will definitely give you the Eighties vibe because of its retro theme. The song Arey Pyaar Kar Le features Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao recreating one of Bappi Lahiri's songs with their disco dance moves. The song, which is the remix of Bappi Lahiri's popular track Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, also features the singer in a special appearance. In Arey Pyaar Kar le, Ayushmann gives a twist to Bappi Lahiri's original song and proudly declares: "Aadmi hoon aadmi se pyaar karta hoon." The disco ball, shiny dance floor and retro outfits, including bell-bottom pants add stars to this retro song.

The track has been sung by Bappi Lahiri and Ayushman Khurrana and it's music has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi. The lyrics are by Vayu.

Ayushmann shared the song on social media on Monday and wrote: "War nahi, pyaar karenge!," while Jitendra captioned it: "Yaar, pyaar aur retro ki bahaar!"

The first two songs released from the film were Gabru and Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho. While Gabru comes under the peppy category, Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho is a romantic track. In case you haven't seen them yet, take a look:

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhanfeatures Ayushmann and Jitendra as a gay couple. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film stars Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao as Jitendra's parents, who are homophobic. Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Himanshu Sharma have co-produced the film. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to hit screens on February 21.