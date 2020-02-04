Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho: Ayushmann Khurrana And Jitendra Kumar Are 2 Halves Of The Same Whole

Jitendra Kumar and Ayushmann in a still from the song. (Image courtesy YouTube)

The brand new song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho from the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan released on Tuesday and it is the perfect track for Valentine's Day, which is just around the corner. The song features the film's lead actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar in a sweet love story. The song showcases Ayushmann recalling some of the best moments spent with his beloved Jitendra. The song is about how the couple's love for each other (which is frowned upon by Jitendra's family) is unique in its own way. The track has been sung by Ayushmann Khurrana and it has been composed by the duo Tanishk-Vayu. The soulful lyrics are by Vayu.

Ayushmann shared the song on social media on Tuesday and he wrote: "Aadha aadha hum jo dono mila dein, toh bann jayegi apni ek zindagani," while Jitendra captioned it: "Favourite song is out. Ye duniya mile na mile humko, khushiyaan bhaga dengi har gham ko. Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Hoout now!"

This is the second song to be released from the film. The first song Gabru trended big time, especially for Ayushmann and Jitendra's kissing scene.

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan features Ayushmann and Jitendra as a gay couple. The film also features Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao as Jitendra's homophobic parents. The film has been co-produced by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Himanshu Sharma and it is slated release on February 21.