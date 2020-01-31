Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Actor Jitendra Kumar On Kissing Ayushmann Khurrana: 'He Made Me Comfortable'

A still from the trailer (courtesy: YouTube)

Ayushmann Khurrana co-stars with actor Jitendra Kumar in their upcoming film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The film is based around the relationship of a gay couple, played by Ayushmann and Jitendra. In the film, the on-screen duo share a kiss, which has been the talk of the town. The trailer of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan features the kissing scene in a blink-and-miss sequence. Jitendra recently opened up about his kissing scene with Ayushmann in an interview with Mumbai Mirror and said, "I am a reserved person, but Ayushmann made me comfortable. He is easy to work with and is quite friendly."

Talking about how "instantly" he wanted to be a part of the film when he heard the narrative from director Hitesh Kewalya, the 30-year-old actor said, "I met Hitesh two months after the offer came along. When I heard the narration, I instantly knew I wanted to be part of the film. I discovered later that even Ayushmann had been lobbying to get me on board."

Earlier, Ayushmann Khurrana spoke to news agency IANS about the reaction of members of the film fraternity when he signed this film. The 35-year-old actor had said, "A lot of people from the industry asked me to re-think this because no leading hero has ever portrayed a gay man on screen. But I knew, this stereotype needed to be shattered and the time to change it, is now. I somehow knew I had to do it and take the plunge."

"I have a free pass to do all things different and quirky and I wanted to raise nationwide awareness on the taboos linked with the LGBTQ community at large," he was quoted as saying.

Like all his unconventional films, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is an add-on to the list. Previously, he had played the role of a sperm donor in his film Vicky Donor. Last year, he also played the role of a man undergoing premature balding in the film Bala.

In another interview with IANS, Ayushmann said, "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is again one such script that will thoroughly entertain audiences and also deliver an important social message about inclusivity and individuality. Like all my films, it is again a full family entertainer."

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is directed by Hitesh Kewalya and is slated to release on February 21.