Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan Trailer: Ayushmann Khurrana Is The Life And Soul Of This ROFL Take On Gay Love Story

Ayushmann Khurrana's Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer has all the elements of a total entertainer. It's got drama, emotional, 'dirty' jokes, little bit of action, a kiss, not-so-subtle digs at homophobia and even a DDLJ Raj and Simran moment. Just that this DDLJ moment stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Jitendra Kumar, who play lovers in this ROFL take on gay love story. The trailer begins with Kartik Singh (played by Ayushmann) being asked when he did "decide to become gay." When Aman Tripathi (played by Jitendra Kumar) comes out as gay to his parents, his "padha-likha" father Shankar Tripathi (played by Gajraj Rao) and mother Sunaina Tripathi (featuring Neena Gupta) try to convince him that there must have been some misunderstanding.

Kartik and Aman, who appear to be neighbours, are carefree lovers and share several loved-up moments in the trailer. Eventually, Kartik and Aman's romance becomes too much for the latter's parents to take in, who then blame their sexual orientation on adult films. That's when Kartik, sporting the rainbow flag as a cape, literally declares to the world from rooftop that: "Shankar Tripathi bimar hai, uss bimari ka naam hai homophobia (Shankar Tripathi is diseased with homophobia)."

Aman's parents arrange for his wedding to a girl named Kusum and even send him off to the wedding with band bajaa baarat but Sunaina changes her mind and she tries to convince the father. The trailer ends on a funny-sad note, when Kartik tells Aman's father that having differences with family is the "biggest and most dangerous" of all fights.

Speaking to news agency IANS recently, Ayushmann Khurrana said: "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is again one such script that will thoroughly entertain audiences and also deliver an important social message about inclusivity and individuality. Like all my films, it is again a full family entertainer."

Directed by Hitesh Kewalya , Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is all set to hit screens on February 21.