Jitendra Kumar Met Ayushmann Khurrana As A Fan And 10 Years Later He Co-Stars With Him

Jitendra Kumar with Ayushmann Khurrana. (Image courtesy jitendrak1)

The picture was clicked at IIT Kharagpur

"10 saal me kya kuch nahi badla?" wrote Jitendra

A lot can happen over a span of ten years and the recent #10YearChallenge post shared by Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan actor Jitendra Kumar reminds us of just that. On Thursday, the actor shared a picture collage on his Instagram profile. He shared a throwback from the year 2010, juxtaposed against a recent one - both the pictures feature his co-star Ayushmann Khurrana. Jitendra captioned his post: "10 saal me kya kuch nahi badla? Ya... Kya kuch badla? Maybe phone camera ke megapixels." In his post, the actor revealed that the picture was taken at Jitendra's alma mater Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur." He added the hashtags #iitkgp and #shubhmangalzyadasaavdhanto the post.

Take a look at Jitendra Kumar's post:

Last month, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Jitendra revealed that he instantly knew that he wanted to be a part of Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. "I met Hitesh two months after the offer came along. When I heard the narration, I instantly knew I wanted to be part of the film. I discovered later that even Ayushmann had been lobbying to get me on board," Jitendra said.

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, directed by Hitesh Kewalya, features Ayushmann and Jitendra as a gay couple. The film also features Neena Gupta and Gajraj Rao as Jitendra's homophobic parents. The film also stars Maanvi Gagroo, Sunita Rajwar and Manurishi Chaddha in pivotal roles. The film has been co-produced by Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Himanshu Sharma and it is slated release on February 21.