Bhoot: Part One Screening - Katrina Kaif With Sister Isabelle And The Kapoors Cheer For Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Janhvi Kapoor were photographed outside the venue.

Highlights A special screening of 'Bhoot' was held in Mumbai on Wednesday

The film marks Vicky Kaushal's debut in the horror genre

'Bhoot' is scheduled to release on February 21

The makers of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship held a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. Bhoot: Part One marks Vicky Kaushal's debut in the horror genre. The 31-year-old actor, who plays the lead role in the film, was greeted by many Bollywood stars at the venue. It was a starry affair with the likes of Katrina Kaif, who was accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif and the Kapoors. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumoured to be dating. The special screening was also attended by Richa Chaddha and her actor-boyfriend Ali Fazal. The guest list further included Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nushrat Bharucha and many more.

From the screening of Bhoot: Part One

Boney Kapoor and his children Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor patiently posed for the paparazzi. His brother Sanjay Kapoor was also at the venue with his daughter Shanaya and wife Maheep.

From the screening of Bhoot: Part One

From the screening of Bhoot: Part One

From the screening of Bhoot: Part One From the screening of Bhoot: Part One From the screening of Bhoot: Part One

Vicky Kaushal was all smiles for the shutterbugs.

From the screening of Bhoot: Part One

Richa Chaddha, who has made several appearances with Ali Fazal at various events in the past, enjoyed the film with the actor.

From the screening of Bhoot: Part One

Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, who will be sharing screen space in the upcoming film Khaali Peeli, posed for a picture together. Bhumi Pednekar, who also features in Bhoot: Part One, was pictured outside the venue.

From the screening of Bhoot: Part One

From the screening of Bhoot: Part One

Nushrat Bharucha arrived at the venue looking spectacular. Yami Gautam smiled for the shutterbugs. Sanya Malhotra and Huma Qureshi were also there.

From the screening of Bhoot: Part One

Bhoot: Part One has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and co-produced by Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan. After watching the movie, filmmaker Mudassar Aziz reviewed the film on Twitter and wrote: "Bhoot - The Haunted Ship is a hands down winner! Easily India's best horror work! Kudos Bhanu for fabulous debut! Take a bow Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal, my man. You are a superstar! Love you Bhumi Pednekar and the whole team! Waaah!" Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker also tweeted about the film.

#BhootTheHauntedShip is a HANDS DOWN WINNER!!!

Easily India's best horror work!

Kudos #Bhanu for fabulous debut!

Take a bow @ShashankKhaitan & @karanjohar

And @vickykaushal09 my man...

YOU ARE A SUPERSTAR!

Love you @bhumipednekar & the whole team!!! Waaah! — Mudassar Aziz (@mudassar_as_is) February 19, 2020

Bhoot: Part One is all set to release on February 21.