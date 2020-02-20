Bhoot: Part One Screening - Katrina Kaif With Sister Isabelle And The Kapoors Cheer For Vicky Kaushal

Highlights
- A special screening of 'Bhoot' was held in Mumbai on Wednesday
- The film marks Vicky Kaushal's debut in the horror genre
- 'Bhoot' is scheduled to release on February 21
The makers of Bhoot: Part One - The Haunted Ship held a special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. Bhoot: Part One marks Vicky Kaushal's debut in the horror genre. The 31-year-old actor, who plays the lead role in the film, was greeted by many Bollywood stars at the venue. It was a starry affair with the likes of Katrina Kaif, who was accompanied by her sister Isabelle Kaif and the Kapoors. Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are rumoured to be dating. The special screening was also attended by Richa Chaddha and her actor-boyfriend Ali Fazal. The guest list further included Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter, Bhumi Pednekar, Nushrat Bharucha and many more.
Boney Kapoor and his children Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor patiently posed for the paparazzi. His brother Sanjay Kapoor was also at the venue with his daughter Shanaya and wife Maheep.
Vicky Kaushal was all smiles for the shutterbugs.
Richa Chaddha, who has made several appearances with Ali Fazal at various events in the past, enjoyed the film with the actor.
Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter, who will be sharing screen space in the upcoming film Khaali Peeli, posed for a picture together. Bhumi Pednekar, who also features in Bhoot: Part One, was pictured outside the venue.
Nushrat Bharucha arrived at the venue looking spectacular. Yami Gautam smiled for the shutterbugs. Sanya Malhotra and Huma Qureshi were also there.
Bhoot: Part One has been directed by Bhanu Pratap Singh and co-produced by Karan Johar and Shashank Khaitan. After watching the movie, filmmaker Mudassar Aziz reviewed the film on Twitter and wrote: "Bhoot - The Haunted Ship is a hands down winner! Easily India's best horror work! Kudos Bhanu for fabulous debut! Take a bow Shashank Khaitan and Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal, my man. You are a superstar! Love you Bhumi Pednekar and the whole team! Waaah!" Celebrity photographer Avinash Gowariker also tweeted about the film.
Just saw #Bhoot.. Definitely not sleeping tonight!Unapologetically scary!! Go watch it to get scared.. very scared!! @vickykaushal09 carries it brilliantly! Superb direction & production @karanjohar@Bps_91@DharmaMovies@ShashankKhaitan@apoorvamehta18@bhumipednekar— Avinash Gowariker (@avigowariker) February 19, 2020
Bhoot: Part One is all set to release on February 21.