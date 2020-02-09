'There Is No Story At All': Vicky Kaushal On Rumoured Relationship With Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal at the Zee Cine Awards. (Image courtesy: YouTube )

Vicky Kaushal, who frequently features on the list of trends for his rumoured relationship with Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif, recently addressed the rumours in an interview, reports news agency IANS. "I don't feel there is any scope of clarification. I have been very open about my personal life because I cannot lie," news agency IANS quoted the actor as saying. The 31-year-old actor added, "There is no story at all." Rumours about Vicky and Katrina's alleged romance began after they made an appearance together at a Diwali party. As of now, Katrina Kaif hasn't addressed the rumours.

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif trended big time after they were spotted at a dinner date, last year in Mumbai. Pics from the date went insanely viral on social media. ICYMI, this is what we are talking about:

During an episode of Karan Johar's talk show Koffee With Karan 6, Katrina said that she would "look good with Vicky Kaushal on screen." Vicky Kaushal appeared to faint when he was told about Katrina's statement during the show.

On the professional front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Ali Abbas Zafar's 2018 film Bharat, co-starring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. She will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar.

Aditya Dhar's Uri: The Surgical Strike remains Vicky Kaushal's last release, for which he won the National Film Award for Best Actor. The actor will next be seen in the horror film Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship. He also has Karan Johar's period drama Takht, Sardar Udham Singh and Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's biopic, in the pipeline.