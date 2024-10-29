Bhoot Chaturdashi: All About West Bengal's Version Of Halloween

Bhoot Chaturdashi is dedicated to honouring Goddess Kali.

The festival of Diwali holds immense significance for families, as well as businesses. The festivities continue for five days, starting from Dhanteras. A day before Diwali, people celebrate Narak Chaturdashi, which according to Hindu scriptures is the day when Lord Krishna killed demon Narakasura. In West Bengal, the day is celebrated as Bhoot Chaturdashi. It is observed one day before Diwali, accordingly on October 30 this year. Also called Kali Chaudas, the day is dedicated to honouring Goddess Kali and driving away evil spirits and negative energies through various rituals.

On Bhoot Chaturdashi, people also honour their ancestors in a unique tradition, which is why it is called Bengal's version of "Halloween".

Historical Origins and Significance

The name "Bhoot Chaturdashi" comes from "bhoot" meaning ghost or spirit, and "chaturdashi," which denotes the 14th day in the lunar calendar. The festival is said to have originated as a way to honour ancestors from 14 previous generations, as people believed that these spirits return to bless and protect their descendants on this night.

It also aligns with beliefs in warding off wandering spirits, which are thought to become more active during this time.

Bhoot Chaturdashi predates Diwali in West Bengal and was traditionally practiced as a night of protection, remembrance and spiritual cleansing. Unlike Diwali's focus on light and prosperity, Bhoot Chaturdashi highlights the balance between honouring the ancestors and safeguarding the living from negative forces.

Rituals and customs

On Bhoot Chaturdashi, families light 14 diyas (earthen lamps) and place them around the home - particularly in dark corners and entrances. Each diya is believed to represent and guide one generation of ancestors, welcoming them into the household while protecting against unwelcome spirits.

The diyas create a warm, protective barrier, symbolising light's victory over darkness and peace over chaos.

Another unique tradition involves eating 14 varieties of leafy greens, known locally as "choudosho shaak". This custom holds symbolic and medicinal value; it is thought to cleanse the body of impurities.

The spiritual significance of Bhoot Chaturdashi

The day carries deep spiritual significance. The lighting of 14 diyas represents not only the connection to 14 generations of ancestors but also light's power to dispel ignorance, fear and evil. Each diya serves as a beacon for ancestral spirits to find their way and bless their descendants.

In a larger sense, Bhoot Chaturdashi is a reminder of the cyclical nature of life and the enduring bonds between the living and the departed.