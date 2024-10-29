Diwali 2024: 5 Best Places In India To Experience The Festival Of Lights

Diwali falls on October 31 this year.

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most celebrated and cherished festivals in India. The festival of lights holds a special place in the hearts of millions and it is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and gusto. People from all corners of the country organise big functions on the occasion to spread the festival fervour. Numerous cities and towns even celebrate the festival in their own style, offering something different yet equally stunning. So, here are five popular places in India that stand out as the ultimate destinations to immerse oneself in the magic of Diwali.

Best places to celebrate Diwali 2024

Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Ram, celebrates Diwali with great enthusiasm. During this time, the city is adorned with millions of diyas, creating a mesmerising view for all the visitors. This year, the UP government said it aims to create a new world record by lighting 28 lakh lamps along the banks of the Saryu River, while special eco-friendly lamps will illuminate the Ram temple.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Varanasi, the spiritual capital of India, celebrate the festival of lights with deep devotion. The Ganga ghats here are illuminated with a line of earthen diyas, which creates a magical view. Devotees and tourists also gather at the riverbanks to witness the spiritual rituals, aarti ceremonies, and the breathtaking display of lights.

Jaipur, Rajasthan

During Diwali, the Pink City is covered in strings of twinkling lights, and the majestic Amer Fort is a sight to behold, glowing in resplendent colours. The markets are adorned with colourful lights and are bustling with people shopping for colourful traditional outfits, sweets and intricate earthen lamps or diyas. Jaipur's grandeur and tradition make Diwali a truly enchanting experience.

Also Read | Green Crackers To Organic Rangoli, Here Are 5 Ways To Celebrate A Pollution-Free Diwali This Year

Amritsar, Punjab

Amritsari Diwali is unique and grand in many ways. It is celebrated with a blend of Sikh tradition and festivity. The Golden Temple is beautifully illuminated, reflecting its golden splendour in the surrounding Sarovar (pond). The night sky is lit up with fireworks and people relish delicious Punjabi sweets.

Kolkata, West Bengal

Kolkata celebrates the festival of lights with its own charm. The city is known for its grand Kali Puja, dedicated to the goddess Kali. Artistic clay idols of the goddess adorn homes and streets, and a vibrant carnival atmosphere takes over the city. The sound of dhak (traditional drums) and the aroma of delicious Bengali sweets fill the air.