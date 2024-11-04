Pak Influencer Celebrates Diwali, Shares Video Of Colourful Celebrations In Karachi

The clip has now amassed over 2.2 million views

Diwali, known as the festival of lights, was celebrated with great enthusiasm by millions around the world this year. A video posted on Instagram by Pakistani content creator Bilal Hassan is currently trending, highlighting the vibrant Diwali festivities in Karachi. In the video, Hassan shares that this was his first time experiencing Diwali and chose to visit the Swami Narayan Temple, where crowds gathered to celebrate. The video captures the temple brimming with people as families and friends light firecrackers, filling the air with joy and laughter.

Mr Hassan also shared a touching festival tradition, gifting 'lifafas' (envelopes) of money to friends who reciprocated with delicious mithai (sweets).

The clip has now amassed over 2.2 million views, sparking a wave of reactions across social media.

Commenting on the video, a user expressed, "Never imagined people like you with secular thoughts exist in Pakistan. Love from India."

Another user wrote, "This is my favourite festival, like every year I wait to be home to celebrate it and have all the fun. And to see you celebrate it too there is so so refreshing and beautiful."

"Karachi accepts everyone and is probably the only city in Pakistan that is still quite diverse and inclusive. Good on you for showcasing it so well," the third user wrote.

The fourth user wrote, "I love how Diwali is celebrated everywhere, it truly brings people together." Yet another user noted, "Seeing Karachi celebrate Diwali like this is just amazing. More love and unity!"



