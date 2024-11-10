Meat, Alcohol At Diwali Party Hosted By UK PM Offends British Hindus

Meat and alcohol were allegedly served at the Diwali party hosted by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer at 10, Downing Street, offending some British Hindus. The celebration at the PM's official residence, attended by community leaders and top politicians, included lighting diyas, a Kuchipudi dance performance, and a speech by Starmer.

Some British Hindus, however, expressed shock when they found out the dinner menu included liquor and non-vegetarian dishes. Lamb kebabs, beer, and wine were served to the guests, reports suggest.

Meat and liquor were not on the menu when Rishi Sunak hosted the Diwali celebration last year.

Satish K Sharma, a prominent British Hindu pandit, accused the Prime Minister's office of a "complete lack of sensitivity and simple consultation".

"For the last 14 years or so, the Diwali celebration at 10, Downing Street has been without meat and alcohol. I am disappointed and quite shocked that this year's celebration seemed to be an inebriated meat-induced stupor-dominated event. It's a tragedy that the prime minister's advisers would have been so careless and negligent," he said in a video statement posted on X.

If it was accidental, it was still disappointing, and if deliberate, the Prime Minister has sent a message to the British Hindu community, read Mr Sharma's post as he called on Starmer to issue a statement.

Insight UK, a social movement of British Hindus and Indians, said the "sacred celebration was marred by meat and alcohol" and has offered to advise 10, Downing Street officials on religious sentiments.

The choice of menu displayed an appalling lack of understanding or respect for the religious traditions associated with Diwali, it said in an online post, urging greater consideration for future events.

10, Downing Street is yet to respond.