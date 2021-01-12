The 'New Normal' In Preity Zinta's Life Is Virtual Yoga Class

Preity Zinta shared this photo. (Image courtesy: realpz)

Highlights The actress posted a photo of herself

She can be seen performing yoga on a mat in her post

"The new normal in our lives," she wrote in her post

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough, has been adapting to the "new normal" just like others because of the coronavirus pandemic and her latest post on Instagram proves it. The actress, on Tuesday, posted a photo of herself taking a "virtual yoga class" and it is all of us amid the pandemic. Preity Zinta recently shared how her family battled COVID-19 with her being miles away but more on that later. In her latest post, the actress can be seen performing yoga during an online class. She wrote: "Virtual Yoga class. The new normal in our lives." See Preity Zinta's post here:

On Monday, Preity posted a picture of her mother and brother and wrote about how "helpless" she felt when she couldn't be with her family during their hard time. "Three weeks ago, my mom, brother, his wife, kids and my uncle all tested positive for COVID. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning. I felt helpless and powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital. I'm so grateful to the almighty and to all those wonderful doctors and nurses that worked tireless to take care of them. For all of you who don't take COVID seriously please be warned that this can become dangerous overnight so please take care, wear a mask and practice social distancing. Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep and stop stressing. Finally, the New Year feels like a Happy New year," she wrote in her post.

In Los Angeles, Preity Zinta tried cooking and home gardening amid the lockdown. Take a look:

Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018.