'Felt Helpless, Powerless': Preity Zinta's Stressful 3 Weeks Of Family Battling COVID-19

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband, revealed in an Instagram post that some of her family members, including her mother and brother, tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. Referring to who appears to be her uncle, Preity said she "felt helpless and powerless" being miles away as "he battled it out in the hospital." On a positive note, Preity added that her family members have finally tested negative after three weeks, and now the new year 2021 feels like a "happy one". Here's an excerpt from Preity's post: "Three weeks ago my mom, brother, his wife, kids and my uncle, all tested positive for Covid. Suddenly terms like ventilators, ICU and oxygen machines took a new meaning. I felt helpless and powerless here in America, far away as he battled it out in the hospital."

Checking in to Instagram on Monday morning, which is Sunday night in Los Angeles, Preity added: "Today, after hearing that they have all tested negative I can finally fall asleep and stop stressing. Finally the new year feels like a happy new year."

Earlier in December, yet another coronavirus induced lockdown was imposed in Los Angeles, when Preity Zinta posted this: "Take care everyone. Stay safe everyone and please wear your masks."

Preity Zinta, who got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016, moved to Los Angeles around that time but keeps visiting India every now and then. In terms of work, Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.