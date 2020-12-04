Locked Down At Home, Preity Zinta Busies Herself With Lemonade And Nimbu Ka Achaar

Preity Zinta in a still from her video (courtesy realpz)

Preity Zinta, who recently picked up gardening as a hobby, has come up with some desi ideas about what to do with all the fresh produce from her ghar ki kheti. Just a day after a three-week lockdown was imposed in Los Angeles, Preity revealed she has busied herself with gardening again, and this time, she has lemonade and nimbu ka achaar on the menu. "Back to my ghar ki kheti. Now that Los Angeles is in a three week lockdown, I'm loving getting back to gardening and being one with nature. It's my way of staying positive, appreciating the simpler things in life and connecting with the earth because when life gives you lemons, it's time to make lemonade and nimbo ka achaar," she wrote.

"I'm sure mom will be very proud of me when she watches this video because she inspired me to get into gardening. Thank you, Ma. Love you," Preity added. In the video, Preity shared glimpses of her pretty little garden and encourages her Instafam to get home-grown veggies: "It's the best thing ever," she said.

Preity Zinta had earlier shared a video of her picking fresh bell peppers from her garden: "I'm on top of the world right now, yet I've never felt so close to mother earth." She never fails to thank her mother for helping her grow the kitchen garden: "Thanks to mom, I know have a full-fledged kitchen garden and I'm loving it."

Preity Zinta, who got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016, moved to Los Angeles around that time but keeps visiting India every now and then. In terms of work, Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.