'Can't Believe This Is Happening Again,' Writes Preity Zinta As Los Angeles Goes Into Lockdown

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles with her husband Gene Goodenough, regularly shares her experiences of dealing with the "new normal" on Instagram. As Los Angeles went into lockdown mode again owing to a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases recently, Preity checked in on Instagram with a selfie to share an update and wrote: "The streets are empty again as LA goes into another three-week lockdown. I cannot believe this is happening again." The 45-year-old actress asked everyone to take precautionary measures seriously: "Take care everyone. Stay safe everyone and please wear your masks." In Preity's selfie, there a glimpse of the "empty streets" she wrote about in her caption.

Preity Zinta, who got married to Gene Goodenough in 2016, moved to Los Angeles around that time but keeps visiting India every now and then. In the months of September and October, Preity travelled back and forth between Los Angeles and Dubai because of the Indian Premier League. She's the co-owner of who is the co-owner of the IPL team Kings XI Punjab. On her Instagram, Preity wrote about quarantining herself every time she took a flight and also shared her experience of being in the Bio Bubble.

Once back in Los Angeles, Preity celebrated Diwali and Karwa Chauth with Gene Goodenough and shared a few fabulous memories on Instagram.

She took a trip with her husband Gene on Thanksgiving and wished her fans with this message: "I know it's been a rough year for a lot of people so keeping them all in our prayers and being grateful and thankful for having a roof over our head, food on our table and family to share it with."

In terms of work, Preity Zinta was last seen in Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018. She also featured in a small role in ABC series Fresh Off The Boat in one episode.