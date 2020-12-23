Preity Zinta, Who Was 'Getting Cabin Fever,' Goes Hiking With Husband Gene Goodenough

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough in a still from the video she shared. (Image courtesy: realpz )

Preity Zinta's latest post on Instagram shows her perfect solution to cabin fever - hiking. The actress lives with her husband Gene Goodenough in Los Angeles, where a three-week lockdown was imposed again earlier this month due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, Preity Zinta shared a video of herself and her husband from an outdoor location, revealing that she was "getting cabin fever" after staying at her home for 3 weeks so she went on an eight-mile hike. Posting the video, in which the duo can be seen wearing face masks, the actress wrote: "Was getting cabin fever after staying home for 3 weeks so decided to go on this 8-mile hike. Omg! It was the most amazing view."

See Preity Zinta's post here:

During the lockdown, Preity Zinta baked a cake and "learned to entertain herself." Take a look at her posts:

After Los Angeles went into a three-week lockdown, the actress began focusing more on her kitchen garden. Sharing a new video of herself gardening, she wrote: "Back to my ghar ki kheti. Now that Los Angeles is in a three-week lockdown, I'm loving getting back to gardening and being one with nature. It's my way of staying positive, appreciating the simpler things in life and connecting with the earth because when life gives you lemons, it's time to make lemonade and nimbo ka achaar. I'm sure mom will be very proud of me when she watches this video because she inspired me to get into gardening. Thank you, Ma. Love you."

Preity Zinta's last film was Bhaiaji Superhit, which released in 2018.