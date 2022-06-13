'The Love Of My Life': Kajal Aggarwal Shares An Adorable Pic Of Baby Neil

Kajal Aggarwal posing with her son. (courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

New Delhi: Kajal Aggarwal, who embraced motherhood this year in April, has shared an adorable picture of her baby boy Neil Kitchlu on her Instagram handle. However, the actress has not revealed the baby's face in the photo. In the post, Kajal is lovingly holding Neil in her arms, who is looking cute in an all-white outfit. Sharing the post, Kajal captioned it as, "#NeilKitchlu The love of my life. #heartbeat". Soon after she shared the post, her industry friends and fans flooded the comment section.

Actress Keerthy Suresh wrote, "Omg!," followed by several emoticons, while Raashii Khanna dropped two heart emoticons in the comment section.

Here have a look:

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed their baby on April 19, 2022. Announcing the birth of their baby, Gautam shared a post on his Instagram handle and captioned it as, "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings". Check out the post below:

On May 8, the Singham actress shared an adorable picture with her baby Neil on her Instagram handle along with a long note that read, "Dearest Neil, My first. I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body. And it's such a scary thing, but more than that, it's beautiful. And I still have so much to learn. Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince. I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine! You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don't you ever forget that."

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in October 2020 after dating for a few years.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. Next, she will be seen in Karungaapiyam, Ghosty and Uma.