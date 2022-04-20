Kajal Aggarwal, Gautam Kitchlu Name Their Son Neil. See Adorable Post

Kajal with Gautam Kitchlu (Courtesy: kitchlug)

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu welcomed a baby boy on April 19. The new parents have named their son Neil Kitchlu. On Wednesday, Gautam Kitchlu shared an adorable post to announce the name of his son. The note reads, "We are delighted to announce the birth of Neil Kitchlu on April 19, 2020." It also includes the names of Neil's parents, grandparents, aunts, and uncles. Gautam Kitchlu captioned the post as "Our hearts are full and we are full of gratitude. Thank you everyone for your love and blessings @kajalaggarwalofficial." Actress Tara Sharma commented on the post and wrote, "A huge congrats to all of you and welcome to the incredibly hectic and amazing world of parenting ...love to all of you from all of us."

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in October 2020 and have now welcomed their first child.

Check out the post here:

On April 19, Kajal Aggarwal's sister Nisha Aggarwal had shared the happy news. In an interview with The Indian Express, Nisha had said, "The two welcomed an adorable boy on Tuesday morning." Nisha had also called the news the "best ever" news.

On New Year's, Gautam Kitchlu and Kajal Aggarwal had shared that they are expecting their first child. During the pregnancy, Kajal Aggarwal was keeping herself fit and active and was working out under supervision.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal was last seen in Hey Sinamika with Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari. She will next be seen in Acharya, with Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.