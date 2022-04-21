Kajal Aggarwal's First Post After Birth Of Son: 'Postpartum Isn't Glamorous But Can Be Beautiful'

Kajal Aggarwal posted this (Courtesy: kajalaggarwalofficial)

Kajal Aggarwal, who gave birth to a baby boy on April 19, has shared her first post as a new mom. In her post, Kajal has shared her delivery experience, the difficulties that she faced, and the moments that she is cherishing. She started her note by writing, "Excited and elated to welcome my baby Neil into this world. Our birthing was exhilarating, overwhelming, long, yet the most satisfying experience there could be! Holding Neil upon my chest covered with white mucous membrane and placenta within seconds of his birth has been my only tryst with self actualisation and such an indescribable feeling! That one moment made me understand the deepest potential of love, made me feel a tremendous amount of gratitude, and realise the responsibility of my heart outside of my body - forever - and all at the same time."

Talking about sleepless nights, Kajal Aggarwal added, "OfCourse it's not been easy- 3 sleepless nights that bleed into early mornings, learning to latch and burp, squishy bellies and stretched skin, frozen pads, breast pumps, uncertainty, constant worry if you're doing it all right, all topped with dozes of anxiety."

"But it's also moments like these -Sweet cuddles in the wee hours of the morning, gazing into each other's eyes with a look of confident recognition, adorable little kisses, the quiet moments when it's just the two of us, growing, learning, discovering each other and navigating this wonderful journey together. In reality, postpartum isn't glamorous but it sure can be beautiful!" concluded Kajal.

Check out Kajal Aggarwal's post:

Kajal Aggarwal got married to businessman Gautam Kitchlu in October 2020. On April 19, the couple welcomed their first child and named him Neil Kitchlu.

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal will next be seen in Acharya opposite Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan.