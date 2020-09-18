The Internet 'Can't Get Enough' Of This Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt Moment

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in a still from the video. (courtesy: CoreResponse)

Several Hollywood stars, including Jimmy Kimmel, John Legend, Julia Roberts, Shia LaBeouf, Morgan Freeman, Henry Golding , Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt and Ray Liotta, among others converged for a fundraising virtual table read of the classic 1982 teen movie Fast Times. However, there were two stars that stole the show. We are talking about (no points for guessing) Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. The one-hour-long fundraiser event streamed on the official Facebook page of CORE (Community Organized Relief Effort). Dane Cook was the host for the virtual event while veteran actor Morgan Freeman did the narration. During the session, Brad Pitt voiced Brad Hamilton, which was originally played by Judge Reinhold in the film, while Aniston played the character of Linda Barrett. The Internet was obviously thrilled to see the reunion of exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

Twitter couldn't get past the Jennifer Aniston-Brad Pitt moment and the many tweets prove that. "Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are singlehandedly saving 2020 for me," tweeted a fan.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are singlehandedly saving 2020 for me #FastTimesLivepic.twitter.com/dKKB299dEn — Lucy on the Ground (@lucyontheg) September 18, 2020

"This virtual reunion was everything. #BradJen forever. Don't fight me on this. Aahh my heart," read another tweet.

A Twitter user couldn't help but notice Julia Roberts' reaction to Brad and Jennifer's conversation. "Julia Roberts watching Jen Aniston and Brad Pitt's scene is priceless though," read the tweet.

julia roberts watching jen aniston and brad pitt's scene is priceless tho #FastTimesLivepic.twitter.com/s2pmcLe3af — thay (@beingamaguire) September 18, 2020

Here are some more tweets:

guys I think it's a sign we're coming out the other side of 2020 #JenniferAniston#BradPittpic.twitter.com/4H8XnXA256 — Carlie Ferns (@carlieferns) September 18, 2020

Earlier this year, Brad Pitt stopped everything and waited up backstage to catch watch Jennifer's acceptance speech at the SAG Awards. During the Golden Globes this year, Brad and Jennifer trended big time for the actress' reaction to Brad Pitt's acceptance speech after he won the Best Supporting actor award. During his speech, Brad said that he wanted to get his mother with him during the awards but he decided not to and said, "I wanted to bring my mom, but everyone I sit next to they say I'm dating." Jennifer Aniston chuckled at his statement.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston got married in 2000 and divorced in 2005. Brad Pitt later married Angelina Jolie in 2014 while Jennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015. Jennifer and Justin separated in 2017 after two years of marriage. Brad and Angelina, who have six children, separated in 2016.