SAG Awards 2020: Brad Pitt Stopped Everything To Catch Jennifer Aniston's Speech Backstage

SAG Awards: Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston backstage (courtesy AFP)

Highlights

  • Brad Pitt won Best Supporting Actor for 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'
  • Jennifer Aniston won Best Actress in Drama Series
  • The ex-couple greeted each other backstage
New Delhi:

OMG. OMG. OMG. Brad Pitt and ex-wife Jennifer Aniston had an adorable reunion of sorts at the SAG Awards backstage and neither the Internet nor anybody else can keep calm. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, whose backstage greeting made for some viral-worthy photos, are also trending from the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor's reference to his marriage history and The Morning Show actress' reaction to it. Plus, Brad Pitt also waited up backstage to catch Jennifer Aniston's acceptance speech, which was after his win. Brad Pitt took home an SAG award for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role for Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood while Jennifer Aniston's award was in the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series category for The Morning Show.

Here's Brad Pitt spotted watching Jennifer Aniston's speech with his award in hand at the SAG Awards backstage:

After collecting his award, Brad Pitt, who has steered clear of making references to his personal life in Hollywood's awards season this year, said this: "Let's be honest... it was a difficult part. A guy who gets high, takes his shirt off, and doesn't get on with his wife. It was a big stretch." The camera panned across the hall, catching reactions of the audience, including Jennifer.

Twitter is happy about the Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston story that just unfolded at the SAG Awards and so are we:

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston also trended a great deal earlier this month when the Internet couldn't help but tweet about Jennifer's reaction to Brad's acceptance speech at the Golden Globes. He won the Best Supporting Actor for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston got married in 2000 and divorced in 2005. Brad Pitt later married Angelina Jolie in 2014 while Jennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux in 2015. Jennifer and Justin separated in 2017 after two years of marriage. Brad and Angelina, who have six children, separated in 2016.

