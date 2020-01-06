Golden Globes 2020: The Internet Couldn't Help But Notice Jennifer Aniston's Reaction To Brad Pitt's Acceptance Speech

Highlights
- Brad Pitt won the Best Supporting Actor award
- He won for Once Upon A Time In Hollywood
- Jennifer Aniston was nominated for The Morning Show
Brad Pitt, who went home with the Best Actor trophy for his performance in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, at the 77th edition of the Golden Globe Awards which were held in the Beverly Hilton, has been trending for his acceptance speech incessantly. The 56-year-old actor's speech was replete with humour and his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston also found the actor's speech chuckle-worthy. During his acceptance speech, Brad stated that he wanted to get his mother with him during the awards but he decided not to and said, "I wanted to bring my mom, but everyone I sit next to they say I'm dating." Jennifer Aniston chuckled at his statement and a section of the Internet couldn't notice her reaction.
Twitter users shared several posts of Jennifer Aniston's reaction, who was nominated in the Best Actress category for The Morning Show.
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got divorced in 2005, after being married for five years. Brad Pitt later married his Mr & Mrs Smith co-star Angelina Jolie and they got separated in 2016.
During his acceptance speech, Brad Pitt also thanked Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino and his co-star Leonardo DiCaprio. He made a reference to Leonardo's 1997 film Titanic and said, "My partner in crime, LDC. He's an all-star, he's a gentleman, and I wouldn't be here without you, man - Still I would have shared the raft."
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood won three awards at the Golden Globes - Best Supporting Actor, Best Film (Musical/Comedy) and Best Screenplay.