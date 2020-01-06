Golden Globes 2020: List Of Winners

The 77th edition of the Golden Globes began with Phoebe Waller-Bridge winning the much-anticipated Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - for Fleabag. TV show Succession also became an early winner - it took home the Best Television Series - Drama Golden Globe followed by a win for Chernobyl. The Hotstar show fetched the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for actor Stellan Skarsgard. Other early winners for the night include Russell Crowe's Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television Golden Globe for The Loudest Voice and Ramy Youssef's Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Golden Globes for Ramy.
List of winners:
Best Motion Picture - Drama
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy
Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language: Parasite (South Korea)
Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Best Director - Motion Picture
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Best Original Score - Motion Picture
Best Original Song - Motion Picture
Best Television Series - Drama
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama
: Succession
Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy
Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:Phoebe Waller-Bridge
Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Ramy Youssef for Ramy
Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl
The Carol Burnett Award: Ellen DeGeneres
The Golden Globes are currently underway at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California. The List is being updated as and when the awards are being announced.