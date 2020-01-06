Golden Globes 2020: List Of Winners

Golden Globes 2020: List Of Winners

The 77th edition of the Golden Globes began with Phoebe Waller-Bridge winning the much-anticipated Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - for Fleabag. TV show Succession also became an early winner - it took home the Best Television Series - Drama Golden Globe followed by a win for Chernobyl. The Hotstar show fetched the Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television for actor Stellan Skarsgard. Other early winners for the night include Russell Crowe's Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or a Motion Picture Made for Television Golden Globe for The Loudest Voice and Ramy Youssef's Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy - Golden Globes for Ramy.

List of winners:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Drama

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama

Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Best Actress in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy

Best Motion Picture - Foreign Language: Parasite (South Korea)

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Best Director - Motion Picture

Best Screenplay - Motion Picture

Best Original Score - Motion Picture

Best Original Song - Motion Picture

Best Television Series - Drama

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Drama

: Succession

Best Television Series - Musical or Comedy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy:Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy: Ramy Youssef for Ramy

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Russell Crowe for The Loudest Voice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television: Stellan Skarsgard for Chernobyl

The Carol Burnett Award: Ellen DeGeneres

The Golden Globes are currently underway at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California. The List is being updated as and when the awards are being announced.

