Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra And Nick Jonas Are Red Carpet Stunners. One Word - Wow

Golden Globes 2020: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on the red carpet (courtesy AFP)

Highlights The Golden Globes presenters included Priyanka and Nick

Priyanka chose a pink ensemble for the evening

Priyanka accessorised with a diamond neckpiece by Bvlgari

Hello, there Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas! The couple made a stylish entry to the 77th edition of the Golden Globe Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel in California on Sunday evening (Monday morning in India) and we are speechless. The fiercely fashionable Priyanka Chopra opted for a bright pink dress with a cute train. Priyanka accessorised with a diamond neckpiece by Bvlgari and a pair of simple studs. Red carpet queen Priyanka wore her hair in soft retro waves and that's it - simplicity is the key! And oh, we just want to say this that nobody does a red lip like Priyanka Chopra! Both Priyanka and Nick are presenters for the night. Actor-comedian Ricky Gervais is the host for the Golden Globes tonight.

Here are Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, right out of a fairytale:

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet (courtesy AFP)

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas on the Golden Globes 2020 red carpet (courtesy AFP)

Priyanka Chopra is a red carpet stunner (courtesy AFP)

Earlier on Saturday (Sunday in India), Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also present at the Vanity Fair pre-Golden Globes party. The couple were colour coordinated in black - she in an Elie Saab ensemble.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas at the Golden Globes pre-party (courtesy AFP)

Priyanka Chopra is a regular at Hollywood Award shows and fashion galas. Remember Priyanka and Nick attending the Met Gala together in 2017? They weren't officially dating then. She skipped the Golden Globes in 2018 but in 2017, made a fashion statement on the red carpet in a shimmering gold Ralph Lauren dress.

Priyanka Chopra at the Golden Globes 2017 (courtesy AFP)

Priyanka Chopra recently accompanied Nick Jonas for a Jonas Brothers concert to the Bahamas. On the work front, Priyanka Chopra will next be seen in Netflix film The White Tiger.