<i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>: Poonam Sinha Says Sonakshi Loves Zaheer More Than He Does. Awkward, Says Internet

Days after Sonakshi Sinha, along with her parents Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show, the Internet has flagged a comment by Sonakshi's mother on the show as "problematic." Poonam Sinha shared an old adage on the show which didn't sit well with the Internet. Poonam Sinha said, "Meri mummy ne kaha tha ki hamesha ussi se shaadi karna jo tumko zyada pyaar kare. Voh toh maine sunn liya, kar bhi liya. Lekin meri beti ne kya kiya? Usne usse shaadi ki jisko yeh zyada pyaar karti hai (My mother used to say, 'marry the one who loves you more than you do. I have heard it and followed it. But what has my daughter done? She married a person whom she loves more than he loves her)."

If at all her mother's comment left her discomfited, Sonakshi Sinha didn't show it and responded deftly. "Wo thoda debatable hai. Usko (Zaheer) lagta hai voh mujhse zyada pyaar karta hai. Mujhe lagta hai main usse zyada pyaar karti hoon. Ab settle kaun karega yeh maamla? (It's debatable. He thinks he loves me more and I think I love him more. Who will settle the case?)."

The clip was shared on Reddit and the Internet shared its views on it in no time. A user wrote, "Oh god, that was actually so sad and awkward to watch. They thought her statement was heading in a completely different direction and celebrated a little too early. You can see he was a bit hurt by where that went." Another wrote, "Sona handled it really well. You could see she sensed that he felt bad about it". A third comment read, "The way Sonakshi handled it is really impressive. But I really felt bad for that guy."

Kapil's show also stars Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Rajiv Thakur and Archana Puran Singh. Season 2 promises to celebrate India and its rich culture with the superstars of the country. The format of The Great Indian Kapil Show is largely identical to that of Sharma's former shows The Kapil Sharma Show and Comedy Nights with Kapil. The Great Indian Kapil Show stream on Netflix.