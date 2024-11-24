Sonakshi Sinha And Zaheer Iqbal's "Silly Postcard From Florence" Celebrating 5th Month (Vesary)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are on a cloud nine as they celebrate their 5 month anniversary. The couple are living their best lives in Florence and they called it their "4th honeymoon." Sonakshi and Zaheer, known for their goofy videos, did no different this time. The couple shared a joint post in which the Dabangg actress can be seen dressed in her winter best. Sonakshi's winter-fied dressing tickles Zaheer's funny bones and they can be seen engaging in a fun banter. Sharing the video, Sonakshi wrote, "Ek toh thandi... aur phir yeh aadmi. Silly postcard from Florence... enjoy!" Take a look:

Sonakshi and Zaheer appeared on the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. Sonakshi introduced Zaheer to Kapil Sharma in a hilarious way. In the trailer, Sonakshi can be heard saying, "Bhaiya, meet my saiyyan (husband)." Sonakshi also quips, "If anyone want to get married, please start calling Kapil bhaiya." For context, Sonakshi, with her Heeramandi co-stars, appeared in an episode of the Netflix show earlier this year. When Kapil teased Sonakshi about Alia (Bhatt) and Kiara (Advani's) marriage, Sonakshi playfully replied, "You are rubbing salt on my wound."

Sonakshi and Zaheer are joined by Shatrughan Sinha and wife Poonam Sinha. This is the first time the Sinhas appeared on national television with Zaheer Iqbal. Reminiscing dear friend Dharmendra's advice, Shatrughan Sinha can be heard saying, "He told me to be a one-woman man, at a time." On being asked if Shatrughan Sinha ever said "sorry" to his wife after a quarrel, Poonam Sinha says, "Sorry and he! That will be the day!" Shatrughan Sinha also describes himself as 'bhola bhala, shareef aadmi', (innocent person). Watch out for Poonam Sinha's reply. Take a look at the video here:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act in June. The civil ceremony took place at the actress' new apartment in Mumbai. Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2016. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.