Sonakshi Sinha's Famjam Pics With Husband Zaheer Iqbal, Sister-In-Law Sanam Ratansi. Fans Call Her "<i>Bhabi</i>"

Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are living their best lives. On Wednesday, Sonakshi Sinha shared a series of famjam pictures featuring herself, husband Zaheer Iqbal and sister-in-law Sanam Ratansi from an undisclosed location. Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen posing in the background of a setting sun. In some clicks, Sonakshi can be seen in her goofy mode. Sonakshi's style statement will surely captive your attention. She wore a co-ord suit and completed the look with a red bindi. The comments section was swamped with a whole lot of love. A fan wrote, "Family is everything." Another comment read, "Lovely pics." Another fan wrote, "Bhabi" (sister-in-law). Sanam Ratansi is a celebrity stylist. She styled most of the stars in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi. Take a look:

On the occasion of Karwa Chauth, Sonakshi shared a funny reel featuring herself and husband Zaheer Iqbal. In the video, Sonakshi can be seen posing with a floral accessory on her head. Zaheer quips, "What are you doing?" Sonakshi, who can't stop laughing at her own goofiness, says, "I am hungry. Don't know what to do." Then she asks Zaheer, "Are you not hungry?" Zaheer replies, "Very." "Why have you kept Karwa Chauth?" Sonakshi asks Zaheer next. "Because if I had eaten in front of you, you would have killed me," Zaheer sweeps a googly. Sharing the video, Sonakshi wrote, "Find a pati who wont let you starve alone... whatever his reason may be. Happy Karwa Chauth... our first." Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act in June. The civil ceremony took place at the actress' new apartment in Mumbai. Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2016. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.