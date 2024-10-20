Advertisement

Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonakshi Sinha To Zaheer Iqbal - "Why Have You Kept Fast?" His LOL Reply

"Happy Karwa Chauth... our first," wrote Sonakshi Sinha

Read Time: 2 mins
Karwa Chauth 2024: Sonakshi Sinha To Zaheer Iqbal - "Why Have You Kept Fast?" His LOL Reply
Sonakshi Sinha shared this image. (courtesy: SonakshiSinha)
New Delhi:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are celebrating their first Karwa Chauth together and they are trying to make it a memorable one. On Sunday evening, Sonakshi shared a funny reel featuring herself and husband Zaheer Iqbal. In the video, Sonakshi can be seen posing with a floral accessory on her head. Zaheer quips, "What are you doing?" Sonakshi, who can't stop laughing at her own goofiness, says, "I am hungry. Don't know what to do." Then she asks Zaheer, "Are you not hungry?" Zaheer replies, "Very." "Why have you kept Karwa Chauth?" Sonakshi asks Zaheer next. "Because if I had eaten in front of you, you would have killed me," Zaheer sweeps a googly. Can you predict what Sonakshi will be doing next? Sharing the video, Sonakshi wrote, "Find a pati who wont let you starve alone... whatever his reason may be. Happy Karwa Chauth... our first." Take a look:

Earlier, the actress shared a series of pictures from her festivities. Sonakshi looked pretty in a red saree. She can also be seen wearing a mangalsutra. Sharing the post on Instagram, the actress wrote, "Praying for your lambi umar, today and every day #HappyKarwachauth Mr. Husband @iamzahero. Let this eternal symbol of love- my Mangalsutra, be an enduring reminder of our commitment." Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal registered their marriage under the provisions of the Special Marriage Act. The civil ceremony took place at the actress' new apartment in Mumbai. Sharing the pictures from the ceremony on Instagram, Sonakshi wrote, "On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever."

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer have been rumoured to be dating since 2016. They shared screen space in the 2022 film Double XL. They also featured in the music video Jodi Blockbuster last year.

Karwa Chauth, Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal
