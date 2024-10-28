Advertisement

At Ektaa Kapoor's Starry Diwali Party: Hina Khan, Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani And Others

Among other attendees were Sussanne Khan-Arslan Goni, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, Nushrratt Bharuccha

Hina Khan, Sonakshi-Zaheer and Rakul-Jackky pictured at the party
New Delhi:

Ektaa Kapoor hosted her annual Diwali bash with pomp and grandeur last night. Stars like the newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani along with Karan Johar, Nushrratt Bharuccha arrived at the party in their festive finery. A bunch of stars from television, who share a close rapport with Ektaa Kapoor, attended the party like every year. They are namely Ridhi Dogra, Urvashi Dholakia, Krystle D'Souza, Pooja Gor, Anita Hassanandani Reddy and others. Hina Khan, battling cancer, showed up in her traditional best. Ektaa Kapoor's brother Tusshar Kapoor and father Film veteran Jeetendra also welcomed the guests. Take a look:

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal complemented each other in festive outfits. Rakul Preet Singh amped up glamour quotient in a blue saree.

Ankita Lokhande's plus one at the party was husband Vicky Jain.  They twinned in black. Urvashi Dholakia posed with her sons on the red carpet. Parents-to-be Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal were all smiles on the red carpet. Wamiqa Gabbi embraced peacock green and blue for her festive pick. Mrunal Thakur added vintage charm to her beauty with a head accessory. Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were also spotted together at the bash.

Karan Johar and Vikrant Massey also attended the party. Take a look:

Diwali fever has gripped in Bollwood since last week. Manish Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Dia Mirza had already hosted starry parties for their friends and colleagues. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's couple pictures set the Internet on fire as they made back-to-back appearances in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and Ramesh Taurani's parties.

