At Ektaa Kapoor's Starry Diwali Party: Hina Khan, Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal, Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani And Others

Ankita Lokhande's plus one at the party was husband Vicky Jain. They twinned in black. Urvashi Dholakia posed with her sons on the red carpet. Parents-to-be Shraddha Arya and Rahul Nagal were all smiles on the red carpet. Wamiqa Gabbi embraced peacock green and blue for her festive pick. Mrunal Thakur added vintage charm to her beauty with a head accessory. Sussanne Khan and Arslan Goni were also spotted together at the bash.

Karan Johar and Vikrant Massey also attended the party. Take a look:

Diwali fever has gripped in Bollwood since last week. Manish Malhotra, Ramesh Taurani, Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, Dia Mirza had already hosted starry parties for their friends and colleagues. Tamannaah and Vijay Varma's couple pictures set the Internet on fire as they made back-to-back appearances in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla and Ramesh Taurani's parties.