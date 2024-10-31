Diwali 2024: Sonakshi Sinha, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar's Festive Greetings

The country is celebrating the festival of lights Diwali today. On this special occasion, the who's who of Bollywood and the South film industry extended warm wishes to their fans. The celebrities posted pictures of diyas and festivities on their official Instagram handles and fans commented sharing their love. Stars from across the country wished for happiness and prosperity for all. Kareena Kapoor shared a photo of herself from vacation and wrote, “Dare to dream …Look ahead…Look after your mind and heart…Feel the light …Happy Diwali Friends #2024.”

Akshay Kumar shared a small clip of lighting diya on his Instagram Stories. The text on the video read, “Shubh Deepawali”.

Parineeti Chopra shared a photo of herself holding a plate of diya. The actress wore a traditional green attire for the occasion. "Wish you all a CHAMKILA diwali!," read the caption of her post.

Sara Ali Khan celebrated Diwali in the hills of Uttrakhand. Sharing glimpses of her trip on Instagram, the actress wished her fans a "Happy Diwali". She wrote, "Happy Diwali. Wishing you joy, prosperity, bliss and health- which for me is basically good food. So don't be rude. Just give me my food. Thank you kindly don't intrude."

Karan Johar posted a set of family photos with his mother Hiroo and twins - Yash and Roohi. He wrote in the caption, “From us to you … we wish you the best festive season and all the love, joy, mutual respect, and the ability to love and live your life to its fullest… thank you Manish Malhotra for always dressing us on special occasions.”

Mahesh Babu's wife, actress Namrata Shirodkar shared pictures of her daughter Sitara on Instagram. The note attached to the photos read, “Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Diwali. May this year bring light, peace and prosperity to all. Soak in the festive spirit.”

Soha Ali Khan visited a temple on the occasion of Diwali. She was joined by her husband Kunal Kemmu, daughter Inaaya and her in-laws. Sharing the video of their temple visit on Instagram, the actress wished her fans a "very happy and prosperous Diwali".

Riteish Deshmukh's Diwali wish was quite different. The actor shared a hilarious video with his wife Genelia D'Souza, who was seen laughing and lip-synching to a dialogue while Riteish made funny expressions in the back. He wrote in the caption in Hindi that can be translated as, “May your Diwali be as heavy with laughter as ours is! Is your wife's laughter also like my Baiko?? Happy Diwali to all of you!!! #happydiwali”.

Sonakshi Sinha posted a picture with her husband Zaheer Iqbal and wrote, “Happy happy happy Diwali. Light in every house, happiness in every house, this is our prayer for all of you.”

Farhan Akhtar shared a family photo featuring Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar and Shabana Azmi. He wrote in the caption, "Happy Diwali".

Happy Diwali to all of you!