NDTV World Summit: Kareena Kapoor Reveals <i>Jab We Met</i>'s Geet Resonates In A "Pop-Culture Way" To India

You can't call yourself a Kareena Kapoor fan if you didn't enjoy watching her as Geet in Jab We Met. Though the movie was released in 2007, even after more than a decade, we can't help but gush over the bubbly, carefree Geet, who's unafraid to follow her heart and dreams of escaping her home. In an interaction at the NDTV World Summit on Tuesday, Kareena Kapoor was asked if Geet is her favourite character in a career spanning almost two and a half decades. To this, the actress replied, “She (Geet) represents a certain punjabiness in a girl who wants to dream big and follow her heart and just do what she wants. And I think that is how her character, 20 years later, (is) still resonating in a kind of pop-culture way to India.”

Directed by Imtiaz Ali, Jab We Met remains etched in the memories of cinema lovers, thanks to its brilliant storytelling, feel-good songs and amazing chemistry between Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor. Needless to say, Kareena's iconic dialogue, “Main apni favourite hoon,” has its separate fanbase.

Kareena Kapoor also discussed how Indian movies are receiving love on a global scale due to their authenticity and connection to heritage. She stated, “I think that is one reason why our films are watched globally and enjoyed in our language, in our Hindi language. Because it is the song, the dance, they wait for that. So, we have to be true to our heritage, which we are. And that is what everyone loves about it and that's what also sets us apart.”

Kareena Kapoor continued, “We have so many different kinds of cinemas, which we watch. Whether it's Korean, whether it's French, whether it's regional kind of cinema, international cinema, but somewhere I think you still enjoy doing Naatu Naatu on that stage of the Oscars. It gives you that upbeat vibe. Somewhere, India has got that representation. It feels nice to be true to it.”

Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's Singham Again. The much-anticipated action entertainer marks the fifth instalment of the director's Cop Universe and the threequel to the 2011 blockbuster Singham. This time, the Cop Universe is set to get bigger and grander. In addition to Kareena Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff and Tiger Shroff will also be part of the project.