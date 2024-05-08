Bobby Deol And Preity Zinta Were Imtiaz Ali's Dream Jab We Met Pairing: 'It Didn't Happen'

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena in Jab We Met. (courtesy: YouTube)

It is hard to imagine anyone besides Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met. Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, in a recent interview with Galatta India, revealed that Jab We Met was the "most rejected film" of his life. Imtiaz Ali revealed that initially he was trying to make the film with Bobby Deol. "He is one of the best friends I will ever have. So I was trying to make it with him. But it never got made to the extent that many years passed... Bobby was doing some other work, so I thought let it be, let's not make this film together. We shook hands on that," Imtiaz Ali told Galatta India.

Imtiaz Ali mentioned that he also approached Preity Zinta for the role of Geet. "I had also gone to Preity Zinta. Jab We Met was the most rejected film of my life. It was being rejected everywhere. It was when I narrated the film to Preity Zinta in her house, that she laughed. I thought she is laughing at me, mocking me! But she said it was really funny. So, I continued narrating. That was the first time somebody had complimented the film. So I owe it to her and whenever I meet her I give her a special hug and thank her that, You were the first person, who told me this film is ok. So Bobby and Preity Zinta is the pairing I wanted but it didn't happen," Galatta India quoted the filmmaker as saying.

Jab We Met showcases the story of Geet and Aditya, who become friends during a train journey. They travel together and discover their true selves. They fall for each other during the process. The film gave us some unforgettable dialogues and iconic songs. Also, it started a trend of long tees paired with patiala salwars, and hoop earrings. The film re-released in theatres this year during the Valentine's Week.