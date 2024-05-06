Imtiaz Ali On The Possibility Of Re-Uniting With Kareena Kapoor: 'We Don't Want To Dull The Memory Of Jab We Met'

Kareena, Shahid and Imtiaz in a picture from the sets of the film. (courtesy: KareenaKapoor)

Imtiaz Ali, currently soaring high with the success of Amar Singh Chamkila, opened up about the possibility of re-uniting with Kareena Kapoor in an interview with News 18. Imtiaz, who worked with Kareena Kapoor in Jab We Met, reflected upon not working with the actor in these years and told News 18, "Whenever you work with an actor, there's also a responsibility to not do anything just for the sake of it. The idea is to reunite only when there's a better or a completely different project compared to what you've done before."

Imtiaz Ali added, "Kareena and I are so fond of working with each other but we've never had the chance to work again till date because there was nothing different and unique enough or better than what we've done before." Speculation about an impending Jab We Met 2 were doing the rounds on social media. Negating such possibilities, Imtiaz Ali said, "It has to be something interesting, otherwise, it's useless. We don't want to dull the memory of Jab We Met. If you've had a great experience working with an actor, the next experience should also be good, otherwise there's no point. I look at it that way." FYI, Imtiaz Ali directed Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor in Jab We Met which stood the test of time.

Kareena Kapoor, who has been appointed as the National Ambassador by UNICEF India, shared her parenting tips and talked about how she tries to inculcate the ideas of equality irrespective of gender in her sons at an event in Delhi recently. Kareena Kapoor also mentioned how husband Saif Ali Khan ensures to show the right kind of behaviour in front of their kids. Kareena said at the event, "I feel that boys who see not just their father, but also their mothers work, have some sort of respect for the fact that I can also be busy. Today they had a holiday and wanted me to be home but I told them I have to go to work. Taimur was like, 'You are always going to Delhi and Dubai for work, I want to be with you.' I told him that work is important too and I promise to come back and give him more time so that he doesn't feel neglected in any way (as reported by The Indian Express)."

Kareena was last seen in Crew. Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, Crew revolves around the journey of three working women set against the backdrop of the aviation industry. Kareena Kapoor will next be seen in Hansal Mehta's The Buckingham Murders. She will also headline Rohit Shetty's Singham Again.