Advertisement

Not Alia Bhatt But This Actress Was Imtiaz Ali's First Choice To Play Veera In Highway

Imtiaz Ali made his directorial debut with the 2005 film Socha Na Tha

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Not Alia Bhatt But This Actress Was Imtiaz Ali's First Choice To Play Veera In <i>Highway</i>
Image was shared on X
New Delhi:

Imtiaz Ali directorial Highway is still remembered for Alia Bhatt and Randeep Hooda's stellar performances and little do people know that the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress was not the filmmaker's initial choice for the role of Veera. In an interview with Mid-Day, the Chamkila director shared that he originally envisioned the lead character as a mature woman, not a young actress like Alia. However, a  meeting with Alia Bhatt at the screening of Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana changed his mind. Imtiaz Ali said, "Her emotional quotient was very high, and I was drawn to talk to her.”

The director further revealed that his original vision was to cast an older actress, possibly someone like Aishwarya Rai, who he imagined as a perfect fit for Veera without makeup. However, he never approached anyone else after meeting Alia. "I always wanted to cast a slightly elder, like a woman of at least 30. I didn't want to cast a more mature woman who's had experiences of the type that she was going to talk about in the film. Aishwarya Rai without any makeup would be a great choice," he shared.

Imtiaz Ali made his directorial debut with the 2005 film Socha Na Tha. His film credits include the hits Jab We Met, Highway, Rockstar, Chamkila, Tamasha. He has also directed projects like Jab Harry Met Sejal and Love Aaj Kal (both the original and the remake). Anurag Kashyap is best-known for directing films such as Dev.D, Gangs Of Wasseypur (both the parts), Mukkabaaz, Lust Stories, Ghost Stories, Choked: Paisa Bolta Hai, Manmarziyaan, among others.

Show full article
Comments

Entertainment I Read Latest News on NDTV Entertainment. Click NDTV Entertainment For The Latest In, bollywood , regional, hollywood, tv, web series, photos, videos and More.

Follow us:
Imtiaz Ali, Highway, Alia Bhatt
Switch To Dark/Light Mode
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.
Previous Article
Vedaa Box Office Collection Day 4: Progress Report On John Abraham And Sharvari's Film
Not Alia Bhatt But This Actress Was Imtiaz Ali's First Choice To Play Veera In <i>Highway</i>
<i>Chhaava</i> Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Shines As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Bonus - Akshaye Khanna
Next Article
Chhaava Teaser: Vicky Kaushal Shines As Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Bonus - Akshaye Khanna
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com
;