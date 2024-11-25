<i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>: Shatrughan Sinha Recalls First Meeting With Wife Poonam Sinha: "<i>Yeh Ro Rahi Thi</i>"

Shatrughan Sinha and his wife Poonam Sinha recently appeared on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The couple was joined by their daughter Sonakshi Sinha and son-in-law Zaheer Iqbal. During a light-hearted conversation, Shatrughan Sinha reminisced about the first time he saw the love of his life. He mentioned that he saw Poonam Sinha on a train and she was crying at that time. It all began when the host, Kapil Sharma, tested the veteran actor's memory and asked where he first saw Poonam Sinha.

To this, Shatrughan Sinha answered, “Train me. Mai Patna se FTII (Film and Television Institute of India) ke liye jaa raha tha. Yeh (Poonam Sinha) Patna koi shaadi attend karne aayi thi, school me thi. Cradle-snatcher bolte the inke gharwale mujhe. Yeh jaa rahi thi usi train me. Aur usi train me main baitha hua tha. Mere dost log mujhe chodne aaye huye they, inko chedna chah rahe they. Maine kaha, ‘Mat karna. Mai akele jaunga. Raaste me badi pitai hogi. [In the train, I was on my way from Patna to FTII. She had come to Patna to attend a wedding and was in school at that time. Her family used to call me a cradle-snatcher. She was on the same train, and I was sitting there. My friends had come to see me off, and they were teasing her. I told them, 'Don't do it. I will go alone. There will be a lot of trouble on the way.'”

The actor continued, “Train me main ro raha tha isliye ki pehli baar ghar ka sabse chutka bahua maa-baap ko chodke ja raha tha Patna se Mumbai. Kabhi zindagi me hostel me nahi raha. Main ro raha tha. Yeh (Poonam Sinha) saamne wali berth pe baithi hui thi jo filmo me kahani hoti hai. Aur yeh ro rahi thi kyuki inko daant padi thi. Saasu maa ne kuch bola hoga. To yeh ro rahi thi, mai ro raha tha. Dono ki rote-rote mulakat hui. [I was crying in the train because it was the first time I was leaving my parents and going from Patna to Mumbai. I had never stayed in a hostel before. I was crying. She was sitting on the opposite berth, just like in the films. She was crying too because she must have been scolded by her mother. So, she was crying, and I was crying. We both met while crying.]

Shatrughan Sinha playfully concluded, “Aaj teen bachey ho chuke hai – Luv, Kush aur Sonakshi, lekin character barkraar hai. Yeh ro rahi hai aur mai ro raha hu. [Today, we have three children – Luv, Kush and Sonakshi – but the character remains the same. She is crying, and I am crying.]”

Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha reportedly got married in 1980. The couple are proud parents to three children – Luv, Kush and Sonakshi Sinha. Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha have shared screen space. Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha shared screen space in Sabak (1973) and Shaitaan (1974).