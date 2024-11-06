<i>The Great Indian Kapil Show</i>: Sunil Grover Cracks A "Software" Joke, But Sudha Murty's Hilarious Reaction Steals The Show

The Great Indian Kapil Show's next episode will feature Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and his author wife Sudha Murty as guests. The episode will premiere on Saturday at 8 pm. Now, the makers have shared a teaser of the much-waited episode. In the promo, released on Instagram, the couple are seen engaging with Kapil Sharma and the audience by making jokes and sharing amusing stories from their past. The teaser also features clips of Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal and his wife Grecia (Gia) as guests.

The video opens with Kapil Sharma introducing his guests amid loud cheers and applause. Narayana Murthy is asked by Kapil how he felt upon first seeing Sudha. When there's a loud cheer, Sudha Murty laughs and says, "This was exactly his reaction too," evoking laughter from the audience.

Further in the episode, Sunil Grover cracks a joke about his love for “software" as "hardware" causes him to get "rashes." He makes fun of the tech industry in the humorous jest that makes the quick-witted Sudha Murthy roll her eyes and facepalm her hands to her head.

Talking about his first meeting with Sudha Murty, Narayana Murthy adds, “When she came to our house, it was like a breath of fresh air.” Breaking through the flirtatious atmosphere, Sudha says, “Jawan the na (He used to be a young man then)."

Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty are well-known for their contributions to philanthropy, business, and technology. Narayana Murthy revolutionised India's tech scene by co-founding Infosys, a massive provider of IT services. On the other hand, Sudha Murty is an accomplished author, educator, and philanthropist, chairwoman of the Infosys Foundation. She also focuses on rural development, healthcare, and education in India. Her novels, which are frequently based on true stories, appeal to readers of all ages.

Meanwhile, The Great Indian Kapil Show streams on Netflix, with a new episode coming every Saturday at 8 pm.