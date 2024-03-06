Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Box Office Collection Day 26: Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's Film's Report Card

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in a still from the film. (courtesy: maddockfilms)

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is experiencing its share of ups and downs at the box office. On day 26, the Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah directorial collected Rs 0.50 crore, according to a Sacnilk report. So far, the movie has amassed Rs 80.90 crore, the report added. Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya marks the first-ever on-screen pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon. The romantic comedy narrates a unique love story about how a robotic engineer, Aryan Agnihotri, falls in love with an AI-generated model, Super Intelligent Female Robot Automation, aka SIFRA. Released on February 9, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya has been jointly backed by Maddock Films and Jio Studios.

Shahid Kapoor, who is known for his killer dance moves, decided to groove on-screen after a gap of 8 years in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya after an 8-year gap. Speaking to E-Times, the actor admitted feeling a bit nervous. Shahid expressed, “I was dancing after 8 years while Kriti gets an opportunity to dance in movies at least twice every year, so I was a little nervous. And while we were dancing, she would tell me that she was nervous. But, I had my own set of issues to deal with, that come with dancing after such a long break. I think the music of the film is really fun, and I really enjoyed myself. I was telling Kriti the other day that by the third song (title song), she was better than me.”

Kriti Sanon also shared her experience of dancing alongside Shahid Kapoor. The actress said, “I was actually nervous to dance with him because I have seen him dance over the years. He's sharp, knows his moves and is effortless. And I do love dancing, and have loved it before I knew I could act. So I think dancing has been my first love. I'm trained in Kathak because my mom thought she likes dancing, so let's give her a base and grounding.”

Apart from Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon, Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya features Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Ashish Verma, and Rakesh Kumar in important roles.