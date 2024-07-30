Taapsee Pannu On Her Rift With The Paparazzi: "Appeasing Them Won't Get Me Movies"

Taapsee Pannu, who shares a lukewarm relationship with the Mumbai paparazzi, talked about how the shutterbugs misuse her photos and comments to make sensational news in an interview with Fever FM. Speaking to Fever FM, Taapsee said she won't believe in appeasing them and she won't get a film after appeasing them. Taapsee told Fever FM, "Click kaise karoge tum? Mujhe batao achhi baaton pe kaun click karta? Mujhe batao tumne last news kaun si achhi pe click kar dia ho? Ab ye wali news zyada sensational hai. (How will you click on the news then? Tell me who clicks on positive news? When was the last time you clicked on a positive news? Now, this kind of news is more sensational). 'She's being nasty and rude to paparazzi' so everyone is like, 'Kya ho gaya, kya ho gaya, dekhna padega' (what happened? let's see). So that is more exciting for an audience."

The Shabaash Mithu actor said she believes in her craft and it speaks for herself. "Mujhe ye cheezein picturein laa ke nahi de rahi (These things aren't fetching me films). My films speak for themselves. So I don't have to appease a section of so-called media, I don't even call them direct media because they're serving their vested interest ki koi humare portal par click kar de bas (that someone just clicks on their portal). I don't call them media. Media is not supposed to desperately put out lines or videos jiss pe bas click karna pade (that are clickbait)."

Taapsee Pannu will next be seen in films like Phir Haseen Dillruba and Khel Khel Mein. She also headed towards Paris to accompany her husband Mathias Boe at the Olympics 2024.