Paris Olympics 2024: Taapsee Pannu To Husband Mathias Boe - "We Could've Used This Outfit At The Wedding"

Badminton player Mathias Boe is in Paris for the Olympics. He is the coach to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. Mathias posted pictures from the opening ceremony with Badminton ace Prakash Padukone, PV Sindhu and Agus Dwi Santoso and he wrote, "One for the memory book. Now let the games begin." In the comments section of the post, actor and Mathias' wife Taapsee Pannu wrote, "We could've used this outfit at the wedding! Looking nice with the flag." Meanwhile, Mathias shared another photo from the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, which was re-posted by Taapsee on her Instagram stories. "Who would've thought. My [flag of Denmark] with a man emoji with [Indian flag]," she wrote.

Taapsee married her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March this year. The actress opened up about her decision to keep her wedding under wraps, citing her reluctance to subject her personal life to public scrutiny. The actress told Hindustan Times, "I'm not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I've signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding. That's why I've kept it to myself."

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, is best-known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad. She has also starred in films like Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. She was last seen in Dunki. The actress also starred in the thrillers Blurr and Dobaaraa. Her upcoming projects include Khel Khel Mein and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.