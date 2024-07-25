<i>Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba</i> Trailer: Taapsee Pannu And Vikrant Massey's Whodunit Has Bloodstains On It

Rani (Taapsee Pannu) and Rishu (Vikrant Massey) are back, plunging deeper into their tumultuous journey in Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Directed by Jayprad Desai and written by Kanika Dhillon, this sequel promises to delve even deeper into the lives of the star-crossed lovers portrayed by Taapsee and Vikrant. On Thursday, the makers dropped the sequel's trailer. The newly released trailer offers a glimpse into Rani and Rishu's attempt to move beyond their troubled past, only to find themselves entangled in a fresh web of challenges. Amidst their pursuit of a peaceful life, the arrival of a mysterious man Abhimanyu (Sunny Kaushal), shatters their tranquillity.

Complicating matters further is Officer Mritunjay, aka Montu Chacha (Jimmy Shergill), a relentless cop with a personal vendetta, determined to uncover their web of lies, betrayal and deceit. With law enforcement closing in, the couple resorts to their old, twisted ways to stay together, questioning whom they can truly trust in a perilous world. As the mystery unfolds, the burning question remains: How far will they go for love?

Take a look at the trailer below.

ICYMI: The first part of the film titled Haseen Dilruba featured Taapsee Pannu as Rani, with Vikrant Massey playing her husband Rishabh, and Harshvardhan Rane portraying her lover, Neel Tripathi. In this installment, Rani marries Rishabh, a small-town man smitten with her at first sight. However, she senses a lack of passion in their marriage. Harshvardhan Rane's character enters the scene and alters the dynamics of their relationship. Together, Rani and Rishabh execute a plan inspired by her favourite murder mystery novel.

The sequel will be released on August 9. It also stars Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role.