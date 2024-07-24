Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba Poster: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey And Sunny Kaushal Are Far From The Shallows Now

A poster of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. (courtesy: taapsee)

What's the best possible combination for a gripping Bollywood thriller? Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Sunny Kaushal, a murder mystery and a nail-biting storyline. And all of that will be unveiled as Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba trailer drops on Thursday. Before that, the makers shared two new posters from the film - both are strikingly similar. The first one features Taapsee Pannu sitting on a boat with Vikrant Massey, while Sunny Kaushal sits in another one. The other poster features Taapsee with Sunny and Vikrant in the backdrop. We also get a glimpse of the Taj Mahal in the backdrop.

The first part of the film starred Taapsee Pannu as Rani, Vikrant Massey as her husband Rishabh and Harshvardhan Rane as her lover Neel Tripathi. In the first part of the film, Rani marries a small-town guy Rishabh (Vikrant) who has a love-at-first-sight experience with Rani. However, Rani finds the passionate streak missing in their marriage. Enter Harshvardhan Rane and he changes the course of the couple's relationship (or so it seems). Rani and Rishabh, together execute a plan, guided by her favourite murder mystery novel. The next chapter of the story will unfold in the second part of the film.

Sharing new poster of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "Pyaar ka dariya ek, lekin kinaare hain do Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, trailer out tomorrow." Check out the poster here:

Check out another post. Taapsee wrote, "Ishq ke iss dariya mein, kisse hoga pyaar, aur kisse takraar? Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, trailer out tomorrow!"

The first part of the film premiered on OTT platform Netflix in July 2021. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba is slated to release on August 9. The film also stars Jimmy Shergill.