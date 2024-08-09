Taapsee Pannu's LOL Reply To Question About Husband Mathias Boe: "I Got Him To Work For India"

During the promotions of Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Kaushal and Vikrant Massey were asked some fun questions. In a video posted by Netflix India, the host asks Taapsee, "Your boyfriend is...Your husband." She adds, "Yeah, I also prefer more as boyfriend but yeah." Referring to Taapsee's husband and Badminton coach Mathias Boe, the host said, "You got your boyfriend who is Badminton player of his country to come here, marry you and then coach the Indian badminton team." The actress jokingly replied, "No, no, it's the other way round. First, I got my boyfriend. Then I got him retired. Then I got him to work for India. Then I said, now that everything is done, we can get married."

Meanwhile, Sunny Kaushal was asked, "where have you been in your relationship status, bro?" He replied, "There are only two questions I've been getting in my life nowadays. One is, what is happening with my relationship and second is, can I do Tauba Tauba step?" Sunny Kaushal is rumoured to be dating actor Sharvari.

Netflix India captioned the post, "Dillrubas, aur dil ki baat. Watch a very Hasseen episode of Relationship advice on the Netflix India YouTube channel. Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba premieres tomorrow, only on Netflix."

Taapsee married her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March this year. Meanwhile, Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, also starring Jimmy Shergill, released on Netflix today.