Watch: Taapsee Pannu Is "Perfecting The Art Of Hockey" With Husband Mathias Boe In Paris

Taapsee Pannu, who accompanied husband Mathias Boe in the Paris Olympics, shared a bunch of pictures in which she can be seen playing hockey with Mathias. Taapsee, clad in a yellow saree and teaming it with a t-shirt, can be seen playfully engaging with Mathias in a game of hockey. Taapsee's joy became double as India beat Great Britain 4-2 in penalty shoot-out to enter the semifinals of the men's hockey event on Sunday. The Haseen Dillruba actor shared pictures with her travel companion sister Shagun. She also shared pictures of exploring Paris. In other clicks, she can be seen holding the tricolour and sporting her big smile. Sharing the pictures, Taapsee Pannu wrote, "What a wonderful bright day it was at Olympics. And what a fun game to watch before leaving from Paris. This has been truly an experience of a lifetime to spend almost a week in Paris watching games. Now heading back to work because my hardwork of almost 2 years is releasing soon, back to back. Back to being Haseen who plays the Khel !Signing out." Take a look at the post here:

Prior to this, Taapsee shared a bunch of images in which Mathias and the actor can be seen playing while Taapsee's sister Shagun captures them on phone. Sharing the pictures in a collab post with Int Hockey Federation, Taapsee wrote, "From reel to real - perfecting the art of #Hockey @taapsee and @mathias.boe also leave a special message for team India." Take a look:

The actress celebrated her birthday in Paris as well. Taapsee shared a clip from her birthday celebrations with husband Mathias Boe and sister Shagun Pannu. She captioned it, "If not start, the end of the day can be with a cake." Taapsee can be seen joking about the date oopsie on the cake. Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March this year.

In terms of work, she was last seen in Dunki. Her upcoming projects include Khel Khel Mein and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.