Inside Taapsee Pannu's Birthday Celebrations In Paris With Husband Mathias Boe

Taapsee Pannu celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday and she did it in style. The actress is in Paris to cheer for her husband Mathias Boe. He is a Badminton coach to Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Taapsee was pictured cheering for them at the Paris Olympics matches this week. The actress shared a clip from her birthday celebrations with husband Mathias Boe and sister Shagun Pannu. She captioned it, "If not start, the end of the day can be with a cake." Taapsee can be seen joking about the date oopsie on the cake. Taapsee Pannu married her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March this year.

This is what Taapsee Pannu posted:

Taapsee shared a round up of her birthday festivities in an Instagram post and she wrote, "Hmph.. today was the day I had to remind myself what sports has taught me in life. No matter how disappointing the loss is, gather yourself and SHOW UP the next day. Because you don't fail when you lose, you fail when you give up. Lived by this logic for years gone by and for years to come, not giving up on myself ever #LeoWoman Also we age well that way."

Taapsee married her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March this year. The actress opened up about her decision to keep her wedding under wraps, citing her reluctance to subject her personal life to public scrutiny. The actress told Hindustan Times, "I'm not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I've signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding. That's why I've kept it to myself."

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, is best-known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad. She has also starred in films like Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. She was last seen in Dunki. The actress also starred in the thrillers Blurr and Dobaaraa. Her upcoming projects include Khel Khel Mein and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.