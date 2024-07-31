Advertisement

Taapsee Pannu And Mathias Boe's Paris Diaries: "He Gets Dinner Treat For Good Work Today"

Taapsee Pannu's sister Shagun is also accompanying her

Taapsee Pannu is living her best life in Paris. The actress is in the city along with her sister Shagun to support her husband Mathias Boe, a badminton professional, who is currently coaching Indian players Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy. Taapsee Pannu shared pictures from the 2024 Paris Olympics on her Instagram story and she wrote, "What ambience! Olympics 2024." Posting another click, Taapsee wrote, "And that's how we finish the group stage. At the top." Post the match, Taapsee went out for a dinner date with Mathias Boe and she wrote, "Ok he gets dinner treat for good work today."

No Paris trip is complete without a croissant and Taapsee Pannu knows that.

The actress posted new photos from Paris and she wrote, "Day 1 of endless walking, walking Paris' prettiest street (coz that's what Mindy says!) to walking from group stage to knockout stage. Time to call it a day! #RaniInParis."

Taapsee married her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March this year. The actress' upcoming projects include Khel Khel Mein and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba. She is known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad. She has also starred in films like Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. She was last seen in Dunki.

