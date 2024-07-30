When In Paris, Do As Taapsee Pannu Does. See Pics From Her Holiday

Taapsee Pannu checked into Paris and she has actively been sharing photos from her holiday there. The actress checked into Paris with her sister Shagun Pannu. She captioned the series #RaniInParis." ICYDK, Rani is the name of her character in her upcoming film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. In one of the pictures, Taapsee is seen strolling on the streets of Paris in a deconstructed saree. She shared another picture and wrote, "When in Paris..." In another clip, she is seen dancing. "Let's walk towards the big game today," she captioned this one.

Check out the pictures shared by Taapsee Pannu here:

She also shared a picture of local graffiti and she wrote, "Beauty in chaos." She shared another click and wrote, "Guess the streets Netflix India.." Posting a picture of sister Shagun, she wrote, "My forever date."

Taapsee married her longtime boyfriend Mathias Boe in Udaipur in March this year. Her husband and Badminton coach Mathias Boe is in Paris for the Olympics. "One for the memory book. Now let the games begin," Mathias captioned the post. Taapsee commented on the post, "We could've used this outfit at the wedding. Looking nice with the flag."

Taapsee Pannu, who made her Hindi film debut with Chashme Baddoor in 2013, is best-known for her performances in critically acclaimed as well as hit films like Pink, Naam Shabana, Soorma, Mulk, Manmarziyaan and Thappad. She has also starred in films like Game Over, Badla, Saand Ki Aankh and Mission Mangal. She was last seen in Dunki. The actress also starred in the thrillers Blurr and Dobaaraa. Her upcoming projects include Khel Khel Mein and Phir Aayi Haseen Dilruba.