Taapsee Pannu Says Her Character Rani From <i>Hasseen Dillbura</i> Is Not "Alpha"

Actress Taapsee Pannu, who is all set for the release of her film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillbura talked about her notions of love which is in fact very different from the nature of love shown in the film. In a conversation with News18, the actress shared that she doesn't believe in the frenzied madness of love. Taapsee, married her long-time boyfriend, badminton player Mathias Boe in March this year, talked about how she perceives love. She said, “Pyaar matlab pagalpan nahi hota. Love should be calm and tranquil. These are fun things to read and see but shouldn't happen in real life.”

“I don't want any kind of crazy excitement in love and my personal life. Yeh sab picture mein hi theek hai. But does that mean that it [obsessive love] doesn't happen to people? It does. It's just that their professional lives aren't as crazy as ours. That's perhaps why they get thrill and excitement [out of such relationships],” she remarked.

Talking about her character Rani, she said, " “Just because you feel that she's toxic? (laughs) The definition of ‘alpha' is becoming a little warped. People have started associating some kind of glorification with this word. I haven't viewed Rani as an alpha,” she stated.

ICYMI: The first part of the film titled Haseen Dilruba featured Taapsee Pannu as Rani, with Vikrant Massey playing her husband Rishabh, and Harshvardhan Rane portraying her lover, Neel Tripathi. In this installment, Rani marries Rishabh, a small-town man smitten with her at first sight. However, she senses a lack of passion in their marriage. Harshvardhan Rane's character enters the scene and alters the dynamics of their relationship. Together, Rani and Rishabh execute a plan inspired by her favourite murder mystery novel.

The sequel will be released on August 9. It also stars Jimmy Shergill in a pivotal role.