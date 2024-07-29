Taapsee Pannu To Those Who Didn't Know Her Husband Mathias Boe: "Just Because He Isn't A Cricketer Or A Big Businessman..."

Taapsee Pannu, who gave her fans a pleasant surprise after marrying Mathias Boe in an intimate ceremony in March, talked about people's ignorance about her husband. In an interview with Fever FM, Taapsee said, "I feel sad for those people who don't know who this guy (Mathias Boe) is. And I don't want to come out and tell people. Just because he isn't a cricketer or a big businessman, you don't really feel like knowing. This is the guy who is probably one of the biggest achievers in badminton in the world and right now probably responsible for where our men's badminton doubles have reached."

Taapsee added, "The ones who don't know about him in the media... logo ko interest nahi tha iske andar, maine isko koi chupa ke nahi rakha hai. Woh kafi lamba chauda banda hai, woh kafi visible hai aur kafi chamakta bhi hai safed sa (People have not really been interested in knowing about him, I have never hid him. He is very much visible and he is a tall, well-built man, he shines with his white skin)."

For those who need an update, Mathias has been the Indian national team coach for men's doubles for years. He is the coach to Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty. After attending the opening ceremony at the Olympics, Mathias shared pictures with Badminton ace Prakash Padukone, PV Sindhu and Agus Dwi Santoso and he wrote, "One for the memory book. Now let the games begin. In the comments section of the post, actor and Mathias' wife Taapsee Pannu wrote, "We could've used this outfit at the wedding! Looking nice with the flag." Take a look:

The actress opened up about her decision to keep her wedding under wraps as she didn't want her private life to be exposed to public scrutiny. The actress told Hindustan Times, "I'm not sure if I want to open my personal life to the kind of scrutiny that happens. I've signed up for this, not my partner or the people who were at the wedding. That's why I've kept it to myself."